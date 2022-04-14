Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano sentenced to 12 years in bribery scheme

Sentencing day for Manganos in Nassau County

NEW YORK -- Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

In 2019, a jury found Mangano guilty of bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice for a loan scheme.

His wife, Linda Mangano, was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Prosecutors said the former executive accepted bribes from restaurant mogul Harendra Singh in exchange for helping Singh obtain millions of dollars in loans and $400,000 in county contracts.