Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out to bring attention to shocking crimes

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.

It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention.

"I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.

His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and that he's not the only one.

He said he was inside a bar on Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen back in July.

"I was drugged. There were about four different types of drugs in the drink," he said.

He was taken home unconscious by two men, who were seen in blurry images from his building's surveillance camera system.

"They show a gentleman taking me into my building, up the stairs, and then another gentleman leaving my apartment with with my phone, with my cap on his head. Then there's another video of him getting into a Lyft and going to Atlantic City for a nearly $400 Lyft," the victim said. "My identification card was on the ground in my keys and I don't remember getting home. They just worried about getting my phone, getting my money, and making a run for it. I could've been dead."

He said he has struggled to get some of his stolen $10,000 back, because a third-party vendor was involved.

READ MORE: Police investigating pattern of Manhattan bar patrons being drugged, robbed; 2 deaths possibly linked to incidents

He said he recently learned three other men were robbed in separate similar cases after police say they were targeted by suspects in the Eagle bar.

He wants everyone to know the dangers.

"I want people to know, watch your backs. Don't trust anyone," the victim said. "Cover your drinks."

READ MORE: Queens man recounts night he was drugged and robbed of $2,000 after going to Hell's Kitchen nightclub

Some in the community want the NYPD to launch a special task force with undercover officers in bars to catch these criminals in the act.

"You can rob people by drugging and bars and accessing their bank accounts digitally. This has been a growing, growing threat and the police need to do something," City Councilman Erik Bottcher said.

Bottcher said he wants more done for all victims, including John Umberger and Julio Ramirez, who were both killed in similar crimes.

"I was happy to see the district attorney of Manhattan charge someone with murder in December. We are still waiting for the people who killed Julio Ramirez and John Umberger to be brought to justice," Bottcher said. "I just got off the phone with the captain of the 10th Precinct who said that they're going to be pulling together all the nightlife operators to have a conversation with him about what they can do to help prevent these crimes."

More resources must be deployed, he said, to stop this despicable, terrifying trend.

Police told CBS2 while these cases are not officially linked, the type of crime is seen as a growing trend.