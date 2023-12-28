Exclusive: NYPD Highway Patrol to crack down on impaired driving during New Year's celebrations

Exclusive: NYPD to crack down on impaired driving during New Year's celebrations

NEW YORK -- New Year's Eve is fast approaching and the city is making sure one message is loud and clear: driving reckless and impaired will not be tolerated.

CBS New York got a closer look Thursday at efforts to keep everyone flocking to the city safe.

"We want everyone to enjoy this New Year's and make sure they're driving safely," said NYPD Capt. Lee Manuel, commanding officer of Highway Unit 1.

Manuel will be spending a lot of time behind the wheel this weekend, making sure if they're not, it's enforced.

"Drinking and driving is not tolerated. We don't tolerate it. We won't tolerate it and you will be arrested," Manuel said.

There has already been a nearly 6% increase in DWI arrests this year, with about 3,600, according to NYPD Transportation Chief Philip Rivera.

Rivera said there will be more highway officers out throughout the weekend, along with checkpoints.

Police will also be zeroing in on reckless driving and speeding.

"We certainly will focus on areas that have a proliferation of bars and restaurants, but this is going to be something that's done throughout New York City," Rivera said.

The Department of Transportation said Thursday the push to keep impaired drivers off the roads will only strengthen in 2024.

"We will continue to work with leaders to lower our state's legal blood alcohol concentration from .08 to .05," Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

"I feel very confident and hopeful we will pass that legislation in Albany this year, so we will give our enforcement and city partners more tools to keep people safe," state Sen. John Liu said.

In the meantime, it's about getting to your destination and the new year safely.

"Whether it's a yellow or a green cab, whether it's a community car service or a for-hire vehicle like Uber and Lyft, you have 100,000 options in New York City," said David Do, commissioner of the Taxi and Limousine Commission. "We have four days left in the year. The last four days of last year we had 10 people die in crashes. This year, as we are in the final four days, let's make that a big zero."

The NYPD is encouraging people to use public transportation. CBS New York met with the NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper to discuss subway safety.

"Even behind the scenes we have officers that monitor the vast network of video surveillance around the subway system," Kemper said.

Kemper explained that those officers keep in constant contact with cops underground, who will be on trains, and near turnstiles and platforms.

When asked what he would say to those who are worried about safety on the subway, Kemper said, "The subway system is safe. Subway crime accounts for only 1.8% of overall crime in New York City. We're down in crime this year and we're encouraged. But look, we clearly recognize there's still a lot of work to be done and we're up for the challenge."

One important tip Capt. Manuel shared from his experience on the roads, saying if you're in a disabled vehicle, don't get out and risk getting struck. Instead, wait in your car until police arrive to prioritize safety.