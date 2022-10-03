Watch CBS News
Crime

Ex-boyfriend questioned in D'Asia Johnson's death and dismemberment in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ex-boyfriend questioned after Brooklyn woman's body found
Ex-boyfriend questioned after Brooklyn woman's body found 00:27

NEW YORK -- Police have taken a woman's ex-boyfriend into custody for questioning after her body parts were found inside two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment.

He has not been charged. 

Last month, the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson were found at an apartment in Cypress Hills. 

According to investigators, she had an active order of protection against her ex-boyfriend. 

Police released photos of six potential witnesses

Anyone with information about Johnson's death is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 11:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.