NYPD wants to speak to 6 people in connection to case of dismembered body found in suitcases in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police have released photos of six people they want to talk to in connection with a dismembered body found in Brooklyn.
They are looking for five women and one man, ranging in age from about 18 to 30.
Investigators say they're wanted as witnesses to a murder last month on Linwood Street in the Cypress Hills section of the borough.
Back on Sept. 21, the NYPD found the remains of 22-year-old D'Asia Johnson in two suitcases.
No arrests have been made.
