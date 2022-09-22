Human remains found inside suitcases in Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK -- Police conducting a wellness check made a grisly discovery Wednesday in Brooklyn.
The NYPD says officers found two suitcases containing human remains.
The officers were checking on a 22-year-old woman at an apartment on Linwood Street in Cypress Hills.
The medical examiner's office will now determine the cause of death.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.