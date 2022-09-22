Watch CBS News
Human remains found inside suitcases in Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK -- Police conducting a wellness check made a grisly discovery Wednesday in Brooklyn. 

The NYPD says officers found two suitcases containing human remains. 

The officers were checking on a 22-year-old woman at an apartment on Linwood Street in Cypress Hills. 

The medical examiner's office will now determine the cause of death. 

So far, no arrests have been made.  

