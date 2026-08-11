Ethan Funk, Long Island's "human calendar," wows with his photographic memory

A Long Island college student is wowing people with what his mom calls his "superpower."

Ethan Funk, 20, can tell you what day of the week any particular date fell on, regardless of how long ago it was.

He calls himself "the human calendar savant."

"I visualize it, and I see the calendars in my head," he said.

It started off as a hobby when he was 8 years old. He would study calendars on his iPad, and he unlocked a hidden gift: a photographic memory.

"I don't do it with mathematical equations. I just, like, memorize it," he said.

Ethan, who is on the autism spectrum, has memorized it all, from 4713 B.C.

"I went to infinity," Funk said. "We won't even be around those years."

He's putting that memory to work, taking his calendar talent to social media, where he's wowing people across Long Island and New York City, and even showing off his skill at a college in South Carolina.

Ethan says even with all those dates memorized, he still studies the calendar from time to time, just to keep his "human calendar" skills sharp.

Funk says his reward isn't the reaction.

"I am a big people person, and I like making friends and talking to people," he said.

Jenni Funk, his mother, says the videos have done more than showcase Ethan's memory. They've helped him come out of his shell.

"He kind of found his superpower. He found his own way to connect with people, and he is really charming," she said.