Ernie Accorsi, architect of the core of later Giants Super Bowl championship teams, dead at 84

Longtime NFL executive Ernie Accorsi, who built the New York Giants core that won the Super Bowl twice after his retirement has died. He was 84.

The Giants and Accorsi's family announced Sunday that he died Saturday. A cause of death and where Accorsi was when he died were not provided.

Accorsi was general manager of the Giants from 1998-2006 and received championship rings from their title runs in the '07 and '11 seasons. He also became the second GM enshrined in the franchise's ring of honor.

"Ernie helped shape the course of New York Giants history through his vision, leadership and unwavering belief in building a championship organization," owner John Mara said in a statement. "Beyond his accomplishments as a football executive, he was a trusted advisor and dear friend. His legacy will forever be part of the Giants, and he will be greatly missed."

Ernie Accorsi speaks after being inducted into the Giants Ring of Honor during halftime of the game between the Giants and Bengals on Nov. 14, 2016, at MetLife Stadium. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Accorsi was in charge when New York hired Tom Coughlin as coach and traded for quarterback Eli Manning after the Chargers took him with the first pick in the 2004 draft. The Giants made the playoffs four out of six seasons from '05-11.

"I call Ernie every draft week for the last 12 years, maybe longer than that, and just thank him for making the trade and believing in me and bringing me to the New York Giants," Manning said in a statement. "I know he was the believer in me and kind of the reason I got here. I appreciated him so much for building such great teams and giving us the opportunity to win some championships here."

Accorsi, a native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, got a communications degree from Wake Forest, served in the U.S. Army and was a sportswriter before working in public relations at Penn State and for the Baltimore Colts. He spent time at the league office before rejoining the Colts as assistant general manager.

"Ernie Accorsi was one of the most respected football minds in NFL history and a dear friend whose wisdom and perspective I valued tremendously," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Throughout his remarkable career, he shaped championship-caliber clubs and earned the admiration of everyone who worked with him."

Accorsi was promoted to Baltimore's GM in 1982, then served in that role with the Cleveland Browns from 1985-92 before going to the Giants. They won two NFC East titles during his tenure with them before breaking through with Manning, Amani Toomer, Antonio Pierce and Michael Strahan.

"Ernie was very decisive, very opinionated," Coughlin said in a statement. "His mind was as sharp as a tack. He loved to laugh. He was a great storyteller, great storyteller. He loved to have an audience and laugh, and then everyone else would laugh with him."

Accorsi's family said the Giants were more than a team to him and expressed gratitude to the Mara family for its loyalty and friendship.