Mayor Eric Adams refuses to say why NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell is resigning

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams went on the offensive Tuesday, the day after NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said she will resign.

Adams denied, sort of, that Sewell was micromanaged out the door and said he "adored" her.

Meanwhile Sewell, normally poised and staid, appeared to tear up as aides hugged her at her first public appearance since announcing her resignation.

A message from Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell to the people of the City of New York. pic.twitter.com/Tp8jfSQEah — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 13, 2023

NYPD brass showed her the love with a standing ovation at the Police Commissioner for a Day ceremony.

But Adams went on the offensive as rumors swirl about why Sewell is turning in her badge.

"Everybody's talking about how much you loved her. Did you show her love when she was here? I showed her love. I adored what the commissioner was doing and the rest of you should ask what role did you play," said Adams.

The mayor refused to say why Sewell decided to pack it in after just 18 months on the job.

Questions about whether it was because she was micromanaged by him or Deputy Mayor Phil Banks set Adams off, especially since he said it's his job to make sure every commissioner in every agency is performing at the top of their game.

"The people of the city elected me to be the mayor. We need to be clear on that," said Adams. "I would encourage you all to speak with all of my commissioners ... They will all tell you, 'This guy is up all night, making sure New Yorkers are getting the product that they expect.'"

"Are you confessing to be a micromanager?" Kramer asked.

"No ... I keep remembering what Mom told me. Inspect what you expect or it's all suspect. That's what she told me. Trust, but verify. Now some people might call that a micromanager. I call it being a mayor of the city that you love and taxpayers elected me to give them a product they deserve," said Adams.

The mayor refused to say if he has Sewell's successor in mind, if they will be from inside the department or outside, and if it will be Banks.

Sewell said she agreed to stay on until the end of June.