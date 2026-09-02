EMT who saved man's life at Knicks parade honored by Red Cross

An off-duty volunteer EMT was honored Wednesday for saving a man's life at the 2026 New York Knicks Championship parade.

On Wednesday, Simone Kelly received the Lifesaving Award for Extraordinary Personal Action from The American Red Cross in Greater New York.

Kelly was enjoying the festivities on June 18 when she noticed a man climb on top of a subway station entrance, then pass out.

"If someone was closer and someone was gonna get there, I don't feel the need to stick my nose in every situation," she said. "However, you know, after probably 30 seconds of nothing happening, I said, 'I cannot sit here any longer. I'm going to be the one to jump in.'"

Volunteer EMT Simone Kelly and Doreen Howe, CEO of the American Red Cross in Greater New York CBS News New York

Kelly and other parade-goers sprung into action and administered the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

"Overdose is the leading cause of death for adults ages 18 to 44. And that is a number that I am uncomfortable with and that's why I get trained," Kelly said.

They kept an eye on him until EMS and police arrived.

"The message I think people should take away is get trained, get yourself prepared so that you can act. But the other message is be courageous," said Doreen Howe, CEO of the American Red Cross in Greater New York. "Be willing to step forward and help someone else when they're in need. Don't just stand back. Step forward."

Kelly is a member of the South Orange Volunteer Rescue Squad in New Jersey and also previously worked as a lifeguard. She said she hopes others are inspired to intervene when they see someone in need.

"We have gotten comfortable stepping over bodies, and I think we should be a little more comfortable stopping," she said.

Kelly is currently studying neuroscience in Madison, New Jersey, with plans to pursue emergency psychiatry in medical school.