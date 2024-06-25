Watch CBS News
NYC's Empire State Building voted the top attraction in the world, Tripadvisor says. See what it beat.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - New York City's Empire State Building is a global icon.

It has been voted the top attraction worldwide, according to Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards

The awards, according to the wesbite, reflect "travelers favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collated from travelers and diners around the world over a 12-month period." 

And the Empire State Building holds the top spot in the site's "Best of the Best - Top Attractions" category. It has a 4.5 rating based on more than 95,000 reviews. 

Coming in second on the list is another architectural icon, the Eiffel Tower in Paris. 

Here's the complete list of the top 10 attractions: 

  1. Empire State Building, NYC
  2. Eiffel Tower, Paris
  3. Anne Frank House, Amsterdam
  4. Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona
  5. Cayman Crystal Caves, Cayman Islands
  6. Colosseum, Rome
  7. Louvre Museum, Paris
  8. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore
  9. Duomo di Milano, Milan
  10. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, Abu Dhabi

The building will light up green Tuesday night in celebration of its win. 

About the Empire State Building

Construction of the Empire State Building began on March 17, 1930. It was completed in just one year and forty five days, and opened for the first time on May 1, 1931. At 102 stories, it was the tallest building in the world. 

It has been featured in countless movies. Just two years after it opened, in 1933, it was the backdrop for the classic scene in "King Kong." 

The radio antenna was added to the top of the building in 1950. By 1976, the building had received more than 50 million visitors. 

It was declared a New York City landmark in 1981, and a National Historic Landmark in 1986. 

