Why are the Empire State Building's lights off?

Light pollution can be bad for your health

NEW YORK -- The Empire State Building's iconic tower lights often change colors to mark special occasions and holidays, but Saturday night, they went dark.

Why are the Empire State Building lights dark?

The Empire State Building announced they would be turning off the tower lights from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday in observance of Earth Hour.

What is Earth Hour?

According to World Wildlife Fund, which organizes the initiative, Earth Hour is a grassroots movement that encourages people around the world to turn off non-essential lights for one hour to raise awareness of environmental issues. This year was the 18th annual Earth Hour. The event began in Australia in 2007.

The WWF says Earth Hour was observed in 190 countries and territories in 2023.

When does Earth Hour take place?

There is no set date for Earth Hour, but it is held annually sometime near the end of March.

Do other landmarks participate in Earth Hour?

A number of landmarks, both locally and globally, announced they will participate in Earth Hour this year. According to WWF, in the United States, Niagara Falls, the Space Needle in Seattle and Willis Tower in Chicago are among locations participating.