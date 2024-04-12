New Jersey man sentenced to prison in attempted murder road rage case

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Friday was sentencing day for an Elizabeth man convicted of attempted murder during a road rage incident in 2022.

Fifty-seven-year-old Vincent Jean was sentenced to 25 years in state prison. Jean must serve at least 19-and-a-half years before being eligible for parole.

Back in February, he was found guilty of multiple charges, including attempted murder, for running over a 23-year-old woman in Elizabeth.

The incident happened on April 12, 2022 and was all captured on surveillance video.

Jean was trying to back down Salem Avenue to avoid rush-hour traffic when he hit the woman's car. He began to drive away without speaking to the woman, so the woman started taking pictures of his car.

Video shows Jean driving in reverse back down the street towards the woman, following her as she runs off the street into a driveway. Jean then drives back onto the street, turns his vehicle towards the woman on the sidewalk and accelerates, jumping the curb and driving into a yard as the woman tries to run away.

The video shows Jean slamming into the woman, then reversing his vehicle and hitting her again. Jean fled the scene, but was later located and arrested.

The victim suffered severe injuries, including multiple broken bones.

"I hope this sentence can provide some assurance to the victim and her family, as well as the community, that we will not tolerate these egregious offenses and will expend all of our efforts to bring offenders to justice," Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement.