Edison, N.J. apartment complex ceiling repairs continue. Displaced residents' frustrations mount.

Some residents finally allowed to return to homes following ceiling collapse in Edison, N.J.

EDISON, N.J. -- More than 110 families are still out of their homes in Edison, New Jersey, as a result of last week's ceiling collapse at an apartment complex that left nearly 300 units unlivable.

CBS News New York on Monday spoke with displaced families desperate to return home.

Residents tired of being in limbo

Hitesh Goshwami said he's had enough.

"We don't have a house. That's what it feels like for now," Goshwami said.

He is one of the hundreds of residents of Evergreen Meadows apartment complex that is out of his home and living in a hotel following Friday's ceiling collapse that made 280 units unlivable.

"Yes, we are. We literally are," Goshwami said when asked if he's currently in limbo. "I have all my things packed up, and it's a Monday."

Prashandh Eamble and his 4-year-old daughter, Adila, were told to check out of the hotel on Monday morning, but still haven't been able to return home.

"We have kids. We can't just keep the kids there without engaging them. She says, 'I want to swim. I want to go to daycare. I want to do something.' It's so hard," Eamble said.

Adila added she misses her "toys and iPad."

Repairs are still being made to 3 buildings

Eamble's home is one of the 114 units still being repaired. Their return depends on whether the buildings pass a structural integrity inspection on Monday afternoon.

"Buildings 5, 9 and 10 are being worked on right now. Five and 10 have the most work done. Nine could be outstanding with work for tonight," Edison Mayor Sam Joshi said.

Unfortunately for Eamble and his daughter, who live in building 9, that means another night in a hotel and another day without her toys.

The management company told CBS News New York it will reimburse residents for their hotel stays. The mayor said the township will make sure that happens.