Jury deliberations begin in Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement case

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The copyright infringement case involving pop star Ed Sheeran is now in the hands of the jury.

They deliberated for a short time Wednesday before calling it a day.

Sheeran is accused of copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when writing his own hit song "Thinking Out Loud."

The plaintiffs are the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with Gaye.

Sheeran claims his song is an original creation with a co-writer, and the two songs follow what he calls a common chord progression.

Jury deliberations continue Thursday.

