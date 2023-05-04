Jury deliberations begin in Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement case
NEW YORK -- The copyright infringement case involving pop star Ed Sheeran is now in the hands of the jury.
They deliberated for a short time Wednesday before calling it a day.
Sheeran is accused of copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when writing his own hit song "Thinking Out Loud."
The plaintiffs are the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with Gaye.
Sheeran claims his song is an original creation with a co-writer, and the two songs follow what he calls a common chord progression.
Jury deliberations continue Thursday.
