Crowds expected at St. Patrick's Cathedral for Easter Mass

NEW YORK -- As Christians around the world celebrate Easter on Sunday, large crowds are expected for Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral all day.

Easter, which honors the resurrection of Jesus and offers universal hope, is the most important day on the Christian calendar.

In Rome, Pope Francis delivered Mass to tens of thousands in Saint Peter's Square. Last night, Francis led Roman Catholics around the world into Easter during a nighttime vigil.

The pope decried the icy winds of war, corruption and other injustices, and encouraged parishioners not to yield to disillusionment and to keep moving forward.

"The end of war, the end of racism. We want everything to get better. It sounds maybe foolish to hope for that, but if you don't start with hope where are you going?" sad Lida Henning, a parishioner in New York City.

There will be eight Masses at St. Patrick's Cathedral throughout the day. Attendees of the 10:15 a.m. Mass, which Cardinal Dolan is presiding over, will need a ticket.

In Brooklyn, Bishop Robert Brennan will preside over a service at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James. Yesterday, Brennan's homily mentioned those looking for Jesus, seeking peace and meaning in their life.

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. outside St. Patrick's Cathedral. The tradition dates back to the 1800s. Anyone wanting to participate just needs to show up in their best bonnet.