East Orange, N.J. school district on half day schedule after vote to lay off nearly 100 employees

New Jersey school district to lay off nearly 100 employees

New Jersey school district to lay off nearly 100 employees

New Jersey school district to lay off nearly 100 employees

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Schools in East Orange, New Jersey are on a half day schedule Thursday after the district announced it will be laying off nearly 100 employees.

The school district posted on its website shortly before classes began, saying, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, all schools will be on a half day schedule today, October 17th. We apologize for the late notice."

East Orange school district says there is no other way

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Irving, who has only been on the job for three months, says unfortunately there was no other choice.

The district entered this school year with a $5 million budget deficit and has been spending over budget for 2024-2025. Without cuts, it won't be able to make payroll by the spring.

"We want to get out of this place that we are in. But to do that, we have to make some really tough decisions," said the superintendent.

Nonetheless, parents and staff are still furious with the decision.

East Orange rallies at board of education meeting

It was an emotional scene at Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, where the school board voted to eliminate 93 positions that include Spanish and substitute teachers, literacy and math coaches and social workers.

In anticipation of the bad news, district staff and students protested outside the district building ahead of the meeting – but it did little to change the outcome.

"I've been in education 20-plus years and I've never seen this happen," East Orange Education Association President Keith Hinton said.

"We're already understaffed, and now our students are facing the ordeal of having buildings with even less teachers, which means even more crowded classes and less help and support," said district employee Shakinah Lavendar.

Teachers say they were already struggling with no pay increases for the last four years, and now dozens of them will be left without a job.

"I want to see kids get the best, but I also know in order for my children to get the best, each and every one of these folks gotta get the best," parent Dr. Louis C. Mosley said.

"The whole East Orange community should have a vote and say in this," added seventh grader Mehki Scudder.

Many expressed a loss of confidence in the school district, and other community members are demanding a state investigation.