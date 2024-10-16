East Orange School District will lay off nearly 100 employees due to financial struggles

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — The East Orange School District in New Jersey has voted to make significant cuts, laying off teachers and coaches. At a heated meeting Wednesday, the superintendent said they have no other choice.

East Orange School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Irving, who's only been on the job for three months, says the district is in debt and has been spending over budget for the 2024-25 school year.

"We want to get out of this place that we are in, but to do that, we've got to make some really tough decisions," he said.

He says the district was short $5 million coming into this year and will not be able to make payroll in May or June if cuts aren't made now, with a total of 93 positions that include substitute teachers, Spanish teacher, literacy coaches, math coaches and social workers.

Teachers say they haven't had pay increases for at least the last four years, there have been hiring and spending freezes, and all after-school activities have been cut.

Although the superintendent says job fairs will begin the first week of November, some fear they will head into the holiday season without a job.

East Orange community protests school district job cuts

The East Orange Board of Education meeting Wednesday was packed with anxious parents and teachers.

"We are facing an unprecedented layoff," said Thelma Ramsey-Bryant, president of the East Orange Administrators Association.

"We're already understaffed, and now our students are facing the ordeal of now having buildings with even less teachers, which means more crowded classes and less help and support for our students," school district employee Shakinah Lavendar said.

"Most of the students all need help on one thing in the curriculum," fourth grader James Swanson said.

In anticipation of the bad news, district staff and students protested outside the district building ahead of the meeting.

"I've been in education for 20-plus years, and I've never seen this happen," said Keith Hinton, president of the East Orange Education Association.

"I want to see kids get the best, but I also know in order for my children to get the best, each and every one of these folks gotta get the best," parent Dr. Louis C. Mosley said.

"The whole East Orange community should have a say and vote," seventh grader Mehki Scudder said.