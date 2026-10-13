Good Samaritans help child allegedly left alone on school bus in East Orange, N.J.

A child who was allegedly left alone on a school bus in East Orange, New Jersey, is back with his family.

Ahmed Hassan, owner of Virgo Ambulance and Medical Transportation, said a good Samaritan brought the boy, believed to be about 10, into his business Tuesday morning.

"She just brought him over to our office and she said, 'Can you help this kid?' I said, 'Fine,'" Hassan said.

Surveillance footage shows employees comforting the child. They said he told them he was left alone on a school bus on Sanford Street after falling asleep, and pried open the front door of the bus to get out.

"He was a little distraught, but he was OK. We talked to him," employee Michelle Luthman said. "We calmed him down. [The good Samaritan] left. We don't even know who she was."

Luthman said they asked the boy if they could go through his bag, and found his name and his teacher's name on a piece of homework.

Video shows Luthman asking the boy how to contact his mom and eventually getting the passcode to his cellphone.

"We asked him for [his] mom's name. He said 'Mom.' He couldn't tell us any more," she said.

The employees called police, who showed up along with members of the bus company, identified as Circle Transportation.

Hassan said the boy stayed with them for an hour until four family members, including the child's mother and father, arrived.

"They thanked us, very much so," he said.

CBS News New York's Christine Sloan went to a yard where Circle Transportation vehicles were parked, but couldn't find anyone. She also reached out to the bus company by phone, but no one answered.

CBS News New York reached out to the East Orange mayor's office for the police report, but we have not been given any information.