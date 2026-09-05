Man stabbed to death on way to laundromat in Brooklyn, father says

A man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Albany Avenue between Linden Boulevard and Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault, and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from two stab wounds to the torso, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Christopher Davey, 25.

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told CBS News New York he was on his porch Friday afternoon and heard a confrontation.

"I heard a scuffle, people screaming outside, and I heard cops coming," he said. "I heard someone say stop it ... They probably didn't even know each other. They probably just bumped into each other or something like that."

The veteran dancehall artist known as "Powerman," whose real name is Michael Davey, took to social media to confirm the victim is his son.

In a post on Facebook, Michael Davey said his ex-wife had sent their son to a nearby laundromat when two men rushed him and stabbed him to death.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is being urged to call police.