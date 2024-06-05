Yearbook controversy involving Jewish Student Union photo under investigation at N.J. high school

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- An investigation is underway in East Brunswick, New Jersey after a yearbook controversy that some are calling antisemitic.

This week at East Brunswick High School, roughly 700 seniors received their yearbooks. In the section reserved for student groups, notably missing were the names of the Jewish Student Union members, and instead of a picture of the Jewish student group, the yearbook ran a picture of a group of Muslim students.

East Brunswick School Superintendent Victor Valeski says an investigation is already underway to find out what happened. He confirmed the issue did occur on the school's end and was not the fault of the publisher.

"But right now, I don't see anything that points us to an intentional act. But I'm not ruling that out until we complete the investigation," he said.

Officials are looking at the digital footprint of the creation of the yearbook to see what happened and make sure it never happens again.

The Jewish Student Union sent CBS New York a statement saying in part "erasure of Jewish students will not be tolerated," adding that the group will eagerly await the results of the superintendent's investigation.

Backlash from the community was swift. The mayor called the yearbook issue a blatant antisemitic act.

"The types of content changes and omissions that we observe appear on the surface to be potentially deliberate and malicious. But not knowing all the facts, at a minimum, they could be negligent," said Lisa Karasic, with the Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey.

The district will eat the cost of fixing that one page in every yearbook -- about $1,000 total. Officials say students can expect a replacement in 7-10 days.

If needed, the high school will offer counseling to any student requesting it.