Early Voting starts this weekend in NYC

Early Voting starts this weekend in NYC

Early Voting starts this weekend in NYC

NEW YORK -- Early voting starts this weekend in New York.

It runs from Saturday, June 18 to Sunday, June 26.

Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 28.

The polls open at 6 a.m.

CLICK HERE for our voter guide.