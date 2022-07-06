Police seek suspects accused of stealing e-bike from Bronx home

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find three people wanted in connection to a burglary in the Bronx.

It happened around 2 a.m. on June 16 at a home near East 224th Street and Carpenter Avenue in the Wakefield section.

According to police, the three individuals cut through a chain on a gated driveway to get onto the property, then stole an e-bike worth about $1,800.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects, who are believed to be teenagers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.