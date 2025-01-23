DSNY considering using drones to enforce trash rules in NYC

Will drones monitor if New Yorkers are following trash rules?

NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Sanitation says it's considering using drones for trash enforcement.

In the city's continued war on trash, new technology could be the next line of defense.

"Why should we leave a tool on the table?" said Joshua Goodman, with the DSNY.

Right now, it's just a consideration, but the DSNY says the use of the bird's-eye-view technology may be helpful combatting issues like illegal dumping, inspecting infrastructure and more.

"If it's possible for a drone to go up and down the street, a major commercial corridor like Eighth Avenue ... and see those bad actors and really hold them accountable," Goodman said.

DSNY says the technology even has the potential to monitor if residents are keeping their black bags of trash off the sidewalks and into bins.

"We'll do whatever enforcement is necessary to make that change," Goodman said.

Warning period over for new NYC bin rules

A rule requiring residential buildings with one to nine units to place their trash in bins during collection took effect in November.

"Now you put the bin outside, and you don't have no rats," Greenpoint resident Jose Torress said.

The warning period ended Jan. 2, and since then, DSNY says it's issued more than 10,000 citations.

"We've seen very good compliance with a ways to go," Goodman said. "But New Yorkers want us to explode every avenue, and that's what we're going to do."

Some residents say the extra enforcement would be welcomed.

"It's just so much trash. It's a very crowded neighborhood," Greenpoint resident Anne Delcolle said.

DSNY adds it will investigate complaints made to 311 by New Yorkers reporting uncontained trash.