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Dog stolen from front lawn in Queens as NYPD looks for suspects

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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New York City police are looking for two suspects who were allegedly seen stealing a dog from the front lawn of a Queens home.

It was reported to officers that at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, two people in a 2014 Subaru Forester approached a home near 130th Street and 14th Avenue. 

The individuals were seen exiting the car, and one of the suspects took the Yorkshire Terrier named Chanel from the 47-year-old victim's lawn, police said.

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A suspect was seen allegedly stealing a dog from a front yard in Queens. NYPD

The two then got back into their car with the 10-year-old dog and fled westbound on 14th Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The dog is valued at about $1,200, police said. No one was injured during the incident.

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A 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Chanel was stolen from her owner's front lawn in September, police said.  NYPD

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.

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