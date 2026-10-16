Dog stolen from front lawn in Queens as NYPD looks for suspects
New York City police are looking for two suspects who were allegedly seen stealing a dog from the front lawn of a Queens home.
It was reported to officers that at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17, two people in a 2014 Subaru Forester approached a home near 130th Street and 14th Avenue.
The individuals were seen exiting the car, and one of the suspects took the Yorkshire Terrier named Chanel from the 47-year-old victim's lawn, police said.
The two then got back into their car with the 10-year-old dog and fled westbound on 14th Avenue, according to the NYPD.
The dog is valued at about $1,200, police said. No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.