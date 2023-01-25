Hamilton scores twice, Devils defeat Vegas in OT

NEWARK, N.J. — Overtime is becoming the norm for the New Jersey Devils and nobody is enjoying it more lately than Dougie Hamilton.

Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead the Devils to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

It marked the second straight game that Hamilton has provided the game-winner in the extra five minutes for New Jersey, which has now played four straight overtime games (3-1).

"I was just trying to get another shot today, the same as last game, just trying to let it rip and see what happens," said Hamilton, whose goal Sunday gave New Jersey a 2-1 win.

What was lost in the celebration was the play by star center Jack Hughes along the boards. He was hit and seemed to set up the goal with a pass while on his stomach.

"Obviously a great play by Jack, just laid it on a platter for me," said Hamilton, whose 13th goal came on the Devils' only power play.

Ondrej Palat also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves as the Devils improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Vanecek has won a career-best eight games in a row, becoming New Jersey's first goalie to do that since Martin Brodeur in 2007-08.

Vanecek also picked up his first career assist on Hamilton's game winner.

"He has great shot and when he shoots it, it's a rocket," said Vanecek, who is now 20-5-1 for the season.

Ben Hutton and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Rookie All-Star Logan Thompson had 35 saves for Vegas. Both of the Devils' goals in regulation hit off a Vegas defenseman, with Hamilton's first going in off Brayden McNabb.

"I just lost it," Thompson said. "It's an unacceptable goal for me. They score in the first four minutes and the last minute. That's on me I have to be better."

Hutton was in the penalty box for tripping when Hamilton netted his 13th goal of the season and ended the game with a shot from between the circles. He also scored in overtime on Sunday to allow New Jersey to beat Pittsburgh.

Hutton and Karlsson had given the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with goal less than three minutes apart in the second period.

Palat gave the Devils the lead 3:58 after the opening faceoff. He took a drop pass from Nico Hischier and got lucky when his shot in close was deflected by defenseman Kaedan Korczak and fluttered over Thompson's waving glove.

NOTES: The teams will play again in Las Vegas on March 3. ... Golden Knights F Mark Stone missed his fifth straight game with an upper body injury. ... Golden Knight F Brett Howden played in his first game since Nov. 23. He was activated off long-term injured reserve. ... Vegas is now 15-4-3 on the road. ... Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault both played in their 399th game with the Golden Knights. They were original members of the franchise.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: at Rangers on Friday night.

Devils: at Nashville on Thursday night.