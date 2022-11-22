New York orders schools to commit to changing Native American team names by end of 2022 or risk losing state aid

NEW YORK -- An Upstate New York public school district that sought to keep its "Indians" team name, logo and mascot has lost a court challenge.

The state's education department is now mandating all public schools to stop using any Native American imagery, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

There are an estimated 60 school districts in New York that still use a Native American mascot or logo.

On Long Island, Sewanhaka, Manhasset, Syosset, Massapequa, Brentwood and East Islip are determining their next moves.

A court has ruled public schools are prohibited from using Native American mascots, a violation of the Dignity Act.

"No longer will Native American children be subjected to mockery of their heritage by the misappropriation of their culture while participating in sports and engaging in their day to day learning environment," said an attorney for the Shinnecock Nation.

"If that's how they feel, then than should not be allowed," a parent said.

"I think Native Americans should be respected, but I don't think that's the most important thing that New York state should be doing right now," a student said.

If a district doesn't commit by the end of the year to changing its Native American team name, penalties include withholding state aid.

"It seems an easy enough thing to do, to change the names," another person said.

In professional sports, the Cleveland Indians became the Cleveland Guardians and the Washington Redskins became the Washington Commanders.

On Long Island, "We were the Shelter Island Indians and now we are the Islanders, " said Kathleen Lynch, a Shelter Island trustee.

Lynch said Shelter Island allowed all voices to be heard. What began divisively, ended unanimously. The students led the way for change.

"I hope the state offers some grace to schools that can't immediately replace everything. It's an unforeseen expense. The budget is already done for the year," said Lynch.

Students and parents told CBS2 they acknowledge changing history will be tough.

"The Chiefs, it's been that way for a while and it should stay that way," one student said.

"I don't see an issue with it. I think they should just leave it alone," one woman said.

"It's a community that's proud of Native Americans," another woman said.

Native American leaders said it's an educational moment bigger that just a name change.

New York schools were first advised to "end the use of Native American mascots as soon as possible," 21 years ago. The issue only recently went to court.