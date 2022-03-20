Demonstrators gather in Chinatown to protest potential jail construction

NEW YORK -- Hundreds came out in Chinatown on Sunday to protest the city's plans to build a huge jail there.

The march and rally were organized by the group Neighbors United Below Canal.

It says the new structure at the Manhattan Detention Center on White Street would bring environmental, economical, and quality of life issues. Members are urging Mayor Eric Adams to stop the construction.

"This is a real assault on our community and building this high-rise jail doesn't help the people who are incarcerated and doesn't help our community at all," protester Amy Chin said.

When Bill de Blasio was mayor he laid out a plan to close Rikers Island and open a jail in every borough except Staten Island. The one in Chinatown be one of the four sites.