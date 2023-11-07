Demonstration at United Nations calls for immediate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas

NEW YORK - The conflict in the Middle East is continuing to spark protests in the Tri-State Area, including one earlier Tuesday morning.

Dozens of people sat blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs on the ground across from the United Nations. Their goal? To send a message to top officials across the globe, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to bring home those held captive by Hamas.

"We need to keep it fresh in people's minds," Avitel Shimshowitz said.

"We want to see movement. We want to see efforts to get our hostages out," Yaala Ballim said.

Shany Lubaton-Granot is one of the organizers behind the demonstration. She said her husband has family members being held hostage.

Related: Brooklyn voters call on Congresswoman Yvette Clarke to support ceasefire in Gaza

"This could have happened to every family," she said. "We want the whole world and world leaders in the U.N. to remember them today."

"I want to believe the people sitting in this building are taking it seriously, as if it was their own families," Omer Lubaton-Granot said.

Tuesday marks a month since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, and ever since then there have been continued demonstrations throughout the area, with Stars of David waving overhead. Thousands of people filled Central Park West Monday night in solidarity with Israel. Many of the protestors were carrying posters of those kidnapped.

Sunday in New Jersey, a group of pro-Palestinian supporters attempted to drown out Sen. Cory Booker during a speech he was delivering in South Brunswick. Booker was interrupted only seconds after he began speaking by protestors demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

Those rallying for both sides plan to continue speaking out. A pro-Palestinian rally is set to take place outside of City Hall around 3 p.m.