At least 100 demonstrators gather on Liberty Island and call for ceasefire in Gaza

Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza escorted off Liberty Island

NEW YORK -- At least 100 people calling for a ceasefire in Gaza protested on Liberty Island on Monday.

The group held signs reading "Ceasefire" and "Palestinians should be free" near the base of the Statue of Liberty.

Demonstrators started gathering at around 1 p.m. and were escorted away from the Statue of Liberty and onto boats after about 30 minutes, a federal parks representative told CBS New York.

There were no arrests related to the demonstration, the representative said.

On Sunday, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied outside Barclays Center before making their way through Downtown Brooklyn and over the Brooklyn Bridge in support of a ceasefire.

Another group held Israeli flags near the finish line of the New York City Marathon. They also held posters showing people kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Sunday night, hundreds attended a candlelight vigil on Long Island for Israel and the 240 hostages taken by Hamas.

The parents of an IDF soldier being held hostage shared their grief with the crowd at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Park. Rabbis attended and offered prayers for families impacted by the war.