Demetrius Crichlow named New York City Transit president as new report shows huge MTA budget gap

NEW YORK - Demetrius Crichlow was named president of New York City Transit Wednesday.

He held that post on an interim basis for about five months.

Crichlow started with the MTA in 1997 as an assistant signal maintainer at the LIRR. He follows three generations of service in the industry.

MTA has huge budget gap, report finds

According to a new report released by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli Wednesday, he's got a huge budget gap to fill. The report says the gap this year is $211 million, but projects it will exponentially multiply to $652 million four years from now. The report says the MTA is facing "growing fiscal uncertainties and risks that create projected budget gaps."

The report says paid ridership in June 2024 was at 70% of pre-pandemic levels, but it didn't grow at the expected pace in July and August. It also blames the $15 billion funding shortfall created by the pause on congestion pricing, saying the MTA is relying on future funding from the state which is not clear if it'll fill that gap.

"In fairness, those are the exact same risks that we identified in our budget presentation," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "The comptroller is talking about many of the exact same things that we've identified as financial risks, but we're actually managing them. So, the risks to ridership, the ridership income, we're pretty close to where we were projected to be."

The report says crossings at the MTA's bridges and tunnels set a new record, but increased tolls still aren't enough.