Woman accused of sneaking onto flight from NYC to Paris released with GPS monitoring

Russian national accused of sneaking onto flight from JFK released

NEW YORK — The woman accused of sneaking onto a Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Paris has been released on her own recognizance.

According to court papers, Svetlana Dali, a 57-year-old Russian national, will live with a friend in Philadelphia. She will have a curfew and be under GPS monitoring. She can't leave the city except to meet with her attorney and appear in New York court.

Dali faces charges of obtaining transportation on an aircraft without consent or permission.

Officials say on Nov. 26, Dali managed to sneak onto a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport without a boarding pass.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, Dali was seen on security footage using a TSA line for crew members which eventually merges with a line for the general public. The TSA said Dali did go through a body scanner and her bag was screened.

Dali then reportedly slipped by Delta gate agents who were helping other passengers board.

A source familiar with the incident told CBS News that Dali wasn't discovered until after the plane had taken off.

A witness told CBS News as they descended into Paris, he overheard flight attendants saying, "We have a passenger who we think was hiding in the lavatory during takeoff. She does not have a seat. She did not have a boarding pass."

Authorities were called and she was taken into custody at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

She was escorted on a flight back to New York City on Wednesday.