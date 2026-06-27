Westchester's rare Declaration of Independence print will finally be on display after 30 years

A very rare and priceless copy of the Declaration of Independence is finally going on display to the public in New York.

The Holt Broadside printing of the Declaration sat in Westchester County's archives for decades, but it will soon be viewable at the Neuberger Museum of Art at SUNY Purchase thanks to a robust preservation effort.

"The past 30 years it's kind of just been hiding here in the archives, and no one's really even known about it," said Courtney Fallon, Westchester County's archive manager.

Westchester's Holt Broadside is now preserved in a high-tech case. CBS News New York

Priceless piece of U.S. history

Only five Holt Broadside copies are known to exist, including the county's copy, which was printed on July 9, 1776, and read to a crowd at the White Plains courthouse two days later.

"After the Declaration was signed on July 4, 1776, they needed a way to get this news out to the people. They're like, 'OK, we just declared we're now independent from England. How are we going to tell people?'" said Fallon.

The Declaration of Independence opens with stirring words about "Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," but most of the text is a list of 27 grievances against King George III.

"The United States breakup document with Great Britain," said Marguerite Beirne, Westchester's chief information officer. "'We're breaking up with you. We're claiming our independence. We don't need you anymore. Take a hike.'"

High-tech preservation

The Broadside was printed by John Holt, whose shop at Water and Broad in Manhattan was later burned by the British invading the city in late 1776.

The county's precious copy remains in excellent condition and can finally go on public display because it is now kept inside a high-tech climate-controlled case, Fallon said.

Westchester preserved the rare copy of the Declaration of Independence. Westchester County

"It's very rare, and of course, so much work was placed into it to preserve this document," said Stephanie Bradford, Westchester's archive director.

The Holt Broadside will be viewable at the museum on the Purchase College campus starting in July.