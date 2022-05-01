Watch CBS News

39-year-old fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster's, police say

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Deadly stabbing at Times Square Dave & Buster's 00:27

NEW YORK -- Charges are pending against a man accused of fatally stabbing another man at the Dave & Buster's restaurant in Times Square.

According to police, the suspect stabbed a 39-year-old man in the chest just before 11 p.m. Saturday after the two got into a fight.

The suspect was taken into custody after he ran from the scene, investigators said.

The man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. Officials did not immediately release his name or the suspect's.

Police said the men did not know each other.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 1, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.