39-year-old fatally stabbed during fight at Times Square Dave & Buster's, police say

NEW YORK -- Charges are pending against a man accused of fatally stabbing another man at the Dave & Buster's restaurant in Times Square.

According to police, the suspect stabbed a 39-year-old man in the chest just before 11 p.m. Saturday after the two got into a fight.

The suspect was taken into custody after he ran from the scene, investigators said.

The man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. Officials did not immediately release his name or the suspect's.

Police said the men did not know each other.