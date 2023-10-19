Watch CBS News
Ziyang Wang charged in Jersey City crash that left 3 dead, 3 injured

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A man is facing charges in connection to a crash in Jersey City that left three people dead and three others injured.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says 23-year-old Ziyang Wang, of Jersey City, is facing multiple charges, including reckless manslaughter, death by auto and assault by auto.

The crash happened on Paterson Plank Road just before 1 a.m. Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, Wang was driving a BMW and speeding over 100 mph just seconds before crashing head-on with a Kia.

The driver of the Kia, 26-year-old Dylan Weidenfeld, and two passengers in Wang's BMW were killed.

A 19-year-old woman who was in Wang's BMW remains in critical condition, and another passenger in the BMW suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Wang was also injured and will remain in custody at Jersey City Medical Center until medically cleared.

