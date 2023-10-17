New Jersey family grieving over 26-year-old Dylan Weidenfeld's death in Jersey City crash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The sister of Dylan Weidenfeld, one of three people killed in a crash in Jersey City, is speaking out as safety advocates say they want more done to prevent future crashes.

One of the last photos Nicole Weidenfeld has of her younger brother is of him with his girlfriend and niece at their parents' home on Sunday, hours before he was killed.

"We loved him very much. He loved everyone he came in contact with. Everyone loved him," said Weidenfeld. "He was really good on stage. He expressed with his whole heart."

The 26-year-old actor and singer lived with his beloved dog Beau. He had his whole life ahead of him. But in the blink of an eye, the crash Monday morning changed everything.

"We were sleeping and I just heard my mom scream and, I don't know, I just knew," said Weidenfeld. "The scream of a mother losing her child is just, it's haunting."

Police said Dylan Weidenfeld was driving a Kia sedan that collided with a BMW SUV on Paterson Plank Road. Police said there were five people in the BMW. Two of those passengers were killed, three others were injured.

"I've driven down that road. I know, I know it's not safe," said Weidenfeld.

Safe streets advocates said the stretch of road was identified in a recent study as having a higher rate of crashes than others in Hudson County.

"You hear about these things happening, and you get angry about it because people shouldn't be dealing with these things. People shouldn't be losing people because of a dangerous road. And then it happens to you," said Weidenfeld.

As she deals with the heart-wrenching thought of her brother's last moments, Weidenfeld has that picture of him smiling.

"I know a lot of people who think back to their last memory and they regret it. And I regret that that was my last memory with him, that I have a last memory with him. But I'm grateful that that's the one I get to look back on," Weidenfeld said.

An officials with Hudson County told CBS New York that safety improvements have been added to the road and said there are talks about potentially installing a median.