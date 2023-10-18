Safety changes coming to Paterson Plank Road in Jersey City following deadly crash
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A deadly car crash in Jersey City is prompting change.
Three people were killed and three others were hurt early Monday morning when two cars crashed on Paterson Plank Road.
Officials say changes will be made this week to improve traffic safety on the road.
The rapid crisis response plan includes installing orange-and-white traffic posts, increasing speeding and DWI enforcement and improving signage.
