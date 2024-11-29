Driver arrested in deadly 2023 Coney Island hit-and-run

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested over a year after he allegedly struck and killed a woman while driving in Coney Island.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on March 3, 2023.

Police say Tamika Richards, 41, and her 18-year-old son were crossing Mermaid Avenue at 24th Street when they were hit by the driver of a red truck. The driver then took off, according to police.

Richards was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Her son was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for hip and wrist injuries.

Police say 33-year-old Mitchell Maldonado, a Vermont resident, was arrested Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

Maldonado is facing a number of charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield to pedestrians.

Mother of 6 dies after being struck by driver in Coney Island

CBS News New York spoke to Richards' family days after the deadly crash. They said Richards was a mother of six.

According to witnesses, Richards jumped in front of her son moments before they were struck to try to save him.

"She ran to grab her son, because he was in front of her. She was very protective of her children," said Donald Folks, Richards' father.

At the time, people who live in the neighborhood told CBS News New York the crash happened at a dangerous intersection.

"The cars don't wait for the lights. They'll fly through here just like crazy," one person said.