Day of the Dead celebration blooms at the New York Botanical Garden

The New York Botanical Garden is gearing up to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with seasonal colors and vibrant displays in the Bronx.

Despite its iconic skeleton imagery, Día de los Muertos is not Mexican Halloween. The holiday is rooted in Mexican tradition and is observed each year in November to honor and remember loved ones who have died.

The Día de los Muertos exhibit will be on full display starting Oct. 3 through Nov. 2; visitors can experience the sights, colors and traditions associated with the celebration.

Part of the festivities will be centered at the Everett Children's Adventure Garden, where NYBG has created an ofrenda, or altar, to honor and remember those who have passed away.

An ofrenda is on display at the New York Botanical Garden. CBS News New York

"It's a beautiful and vibrant cultural tradition that we're so excited to be bringing to the garden," said New York Botanical Garden CEO Jennifer Bernstein.

Bernstein said the Mexican holiday is a natural fit for one of the world's premier botanical gardens.

Skeleton display at the New York Botanical Garden. CBS News New York

Garden staff members say the extensive work that goes into creating the displays is rewarding.

"They love being able to grow these plants. Many of them are grown from seed, so they really take ownership of them and enjoy displaying them for visitors to see," said NYBG's Brian Sullivan.