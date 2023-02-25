Watch CBS News
"Day of Resolve" set to counter "Day of Hate"

NEW YORK - Police across our area are warning Jewish communities to be vigilant this weekend following troubling new threats

Security has been stepped up at synagogues and temples in both New York and New Jersey. 

The threats come in the form of social media posts, and declare Saturday a national "Day of Hate." Extremists are urging others to harass and target Jewish communities.

The message from Jewish leaders is don't be afraid, but be careful. 

"I would say if you are a regular temple and prayer observer, you should go and you should live your life as you normally do. The issue here is being vigilant and being very self-aware of your environment and what's around you," said Jason Shames, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey. 

In response to the threats, Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan has announced a a "Day of Resolve," and is hosting an outdoor Shabbat service on the front steps of its Fifth Avenue sanctuary. 

"Preparations have been made to meet any threat to any community or religious institution in Nassau County and I am confident that our Police Department is ready in the event there is any violence or intimidation which will not be tolerated," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. 

