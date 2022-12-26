Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot

EDGEWATER, N.J. - Freezing temperatures have created some major problems in Edgewater, N.J., where some cars have been trapped in ice since Friday.

The cars in the parking lot have been stuck and will remain so until some of the ice melts. With temperatures this cold, that may take some time.

The cars have been frozen all weekend in a hotel parking lot. It has been four days the cars have been there, ever since heavy rain froze over at the end of last week.

Westbrook spoke with a car owner whose vehicle remains stuck in the lot. He said he hopes he'll receive some kind of assistance Monday from his insurance company or a mechanic, as many of them were closed due to the holiday weekend. He feels the car may be unusable at this point, but remains optimistic.

There's been no word from the hotel regarding the matter, and how it plans to help guests that have been impacted.

With temperatures hovering over the upper teens, Monday may be another challenge in trying to remove the cars.