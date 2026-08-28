Varsho backs Brown in Astros' 3-1 victory over Mets

Hunter Brown struck out 10 and allowed a run over 6 2/3 innings, Daulton Varsho had a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Houston Astros beat the New York Mets 3-1 on Friday night.

Brown (4-3) threw 102 pitches and allowed five hits and a walk, becoming the first Astros starter since Aug. 10 to complete six innings.

Bryan Abreu struck out two and retired all four batters he faced. Josh Hader struck out two in the ninth for his 20th save in 20 opportunities.

Brown struck out six and didn't allow a hit through the first three innings, but Francisco Lindor led off the fourth with a single then scored from first on Carson Benge's one-out double.

Christian Scott (4-4) allowed only a Jose Altuve single in 5 1/3 innings, but he left after loading the bases on three walks. Varsho greeted Nate Lavender with a two-run single and Yainer Diaz singled in another run.

Scott walked five and was charged with all three runs. It was the first time Lavender allowed an inherited runner to score in his first 10 appearances with the Mets.

Houston (68-67) won Sunday to take two of three at Yankee Stadium and began the day with a one-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

The Mets (60-75) have lost three straight.

Up next

The Astros have not announced a starting pitcher for Saturday opposite Mets RHP Nolan McLean (9-8, 3.21 ERA).