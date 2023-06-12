Watch CBS News
Daniel Penny describes what he says happened before Jordan Neely's chokehold death in new interview clips

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Daniel Penny details his account of subway chokehold death
Daniel Penny details his account of subway chokehold death 00:56

NEW YORK -- For the first time, we're hearing from the man charged in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely in a subway car on May 1.

Attorneys for Daniel Penny released the new interview clips Sunday.

In them, Penny describes what he says happened before he put Neely in a chokehold on an F train.

"The three main threats that he repeated over and over was, 'I'm going to kill you,' 'I'm prepared to go to jail for life,' and 'I'm willing to die' ... I was scared for myself, but I looked around, I saw women and children. He was yelling in their faces, saying these threats," Penny said.

We reached out to attorneys for Neely's family for comment and did not hear back.

In May, Lennon Edwards, Esq., an attorney with Milles & Edwards, said, "The consequences of manslaughter two is five to 15 years. Ask yourself, is that enough? Murder two, up to 25 to life. So we need a full cup of justice here."

Penny surrendered to authorities to face a second-degree manslaughter charge in May. He's currently out on bond.

