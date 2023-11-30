Dallas police issue arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, Dallas police confirm.

On Nov. 29, police were called to a condo building in Uptown Dallas. Police say Miller got into a verbal argument with a pregnant woman that escalated to assault.

Miller left the scene before they arrived, police say. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

He will be charged with assault of a pregnant person.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," Buffalo Bills Director of Communications Kevin Kearns said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

The NFL said they are "aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," and have no further comment.

Miller is a DeSoto native.

This story is developing.