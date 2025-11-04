Dallas Cowboys trading for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones made a big splash in the NFL trade market hours before Tuesday's deadline as they look to strengthen one of the NFL's worst defenses.

After trading for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on Tuesday morning, the Cowboys are dealing for one of the league's best defensive lineman.

CBS Texas has confirmed that Dallas is sending a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the New York Jets for former All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The move should improve the Cowboys run defense, which ranks 29th in the NFL. Williams will be paired up on the interior of the defensive line with Kenny Clark, who the Cowboys acquired in August as part of the Micah Parsons trade.

The 29-year-old Williams is in his 7th NFL season. The Jets selected him with the 3rd pick in the 2019 draft after a standout collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

Williams was named an NFL All-Pro for the 2022 season, in which he recorded 12 sacks. Williams was also named to the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons.

Williams is under contract through the 2027 season, according to Sportrac, a website that tracks contracts for professional athletes.

For the Jets, the move comes after they dealt All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for two first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The Jets are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, recording their first win on Sunday against the Bengals to improve to a 1-7 record.