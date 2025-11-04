Dallas Cowboys trading for linebacker Logan Wilson, CBS Sports reports

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to improve their woeful defense ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Following Monday night's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that a trade was in place.

On Tuesday morning, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Cowboys had a deal to acquire linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals. It was not immediately clear what the Cowboys would be sending the Bengals in return.

Despite having one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, the Cowboys have a 3-5-1 record thanks in large part to their defense. The team ranks 31st out of 32 teams in both points and yards allowed per game. Only the Bengals are worse in both categories.

Cincinnati drafted Wilson, a 29-year-old Wyoming native, in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL draft. Now in his sixth NFL season, Wilson has 11 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks in his career, according to Pro Football Reference.

Wilson was inactive for the Bengals' loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday due to a calf injury.