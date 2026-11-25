Rasmus Dahlin, Zach Benson and Jiri Kulich each had a goal and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-1 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Sabres got goals from five different players on the way to their third win in their last four games.

Josh Norris and Jack Quinn also scored goals, and Tage Thompson had two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for the Rangers, who have lost two in a row.

Dahlin gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into the game when he wired a wrist shot high to the corner. It was the second fastest by a defenseman to start a game in Sabres history, behind only Grant Ledyard's goal eight seconds in on Dec. 4, 1991.

Norris and Benson pushed the Sabres to a 3-0 lead with goals 33 seconds apart in the second period. Norris finished a two-on-one with Josh Doan at 2:37 and Benson tipped a shot by Dahlin past Korpisalo at 3:10.

Gavrikov cut it to 3-1 with 46 seconds left in the second period with a shot through a crowd.

The Sabres pulled away in the third period. Quinn's 14th goal of the season at 9:16 made it 4-1 and Kulich scored for the third straight game and made it 5-1 at 11:49.

Up next

Rangers: Head to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Friday.

Sabres: Host Pittsburgh on Friday night.