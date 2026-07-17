Cyclosporiasis outbreaks are pushing more people to buy local produce, N.J. farmer says

New Jersey's Department of Health is making it clear no produce grown on Garden State farms is linked to the cyclosporiasis outbreaks across the country.

There's no guarantee that everything will be 100% safe, but farmers say knowing where your crop comes from makes a huge difference.

Rigorous cleaning process

Alstede Farms in Chester, Morris County, has been in Sarah Alstede's family for 45 years. While they're known for their blueberries and peaches, they grow much more, from kale to lettuce.

"The produce that we're selling is safe, and also making sure that our employees and farmers are following those protocols as well," Alstede said.

Alstede says they control every step of the process for the product, including planting and handling the crop.

"Buying local, you're getting it straight from where it's produced. It's not going on a truck. It's not being hauled anywhere," she said. "The same place it's picked is the same place it's being sold."

Lettuce grown at the farm goes through a rigorous washing and cleaning process.

"From production, it will be cleaned from there, and the water that is used to clean the lettuce is UV-filtered and treated, and that's also coming from our wells," said Kyle Holman, brand and assistant manager for Alstede Farms.

The wells, Holman says, are reviewed several times a year in a state with strict standards.

Get to know your local farmer

Buying lettuce locally means it hasn't traveled across the country. That's what brings many shoppers to Alstede's Market.

"When you go to quality places, you have a better chance of eating better," shopper Michele Hunt said.

"I think we're coming in and checking out the local farms and hopefully that kind of alleviates the fears," shopper Mike Lin said.

Jaclyn Grace, social media coordinator for the farm, says the cyclospora outbreak is pushing people to get their produce locally.

"I think this entire ordeal is giving people really a unique opportunity to understand where their food is coming from ... to get to know their local farmer," she said.

Experts say staying vigilant and washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly is the best way to stay safe.