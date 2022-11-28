Cyber Monday could boost record-breaking weekend for retail shopping

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. -- It's Cyber Monday, when online shopping sites offer big discounts. This year, it's part of what may be a record-breaking weekend for retailers.

Experts project more than 60 million Americans plan to shop online Monday, and crews at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey are getting ready for the high demand, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.

Coming off a busy shopping weekend, the National Retail Federation predicts this Cyber Monday will be just as busy. Their data shows nearly 166.3 million people are taking to the stores or online since Black Friday through the end of Cyber Monday.

"We actually had a line out the door," said Jill Pearson, a store owner.

"It's been a whirlwind, and it's just like a whirlwind of joy," said Jenny Carney, co-founder of Sidetrack Bookshop.

According to Bankrate.com, more Americans shopped on Small Business Saturday than on Black Friday. Even President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined in.

"Half of America's workforce works at a small business or runs a small business. So I think we really want to always support them," said Harris.

Business owners were grateful to see customers filling their stores after what many said has been a tough year.

"Between inflation that's hit our prices and inflation that hits the customers' lives, labor costs have gone up, our supply costs have gone up. So it really has been the perfect storm of a difficult year," said Nicole Panettieri, who owns The Brass Owl boutique in Queens.

Big retailers are seeing a boost, too, with more than 166 million Americans expected to do holiday shopping this weekend. That's 8 million more than last year, and two-thirds of those shoppers planned to visit stores in person.

"Sometimes people just want to come out and meet the people making the products and seeing how they're made, ask questions," said Krystal Gaiser, Westside Market coordinator.

If you plan to shop online, experts recommend using price comparison tools to make sure you're getting the best deal.