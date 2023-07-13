Curtis White, suspect in shooting of Bronx 5-year-old girl, arrested in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK -- Curtis White, a suspect in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in the Bronx, was arrested Thursday in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to New York City, authorities said.

A second suspect, Austin Morrishow, remains at large.

The girl was sitting in the back seat of a car with her father on June 30 when she was shot near White Plains Road and East 213th Street. She was hospitalized with a back injury.

That car was parked outside a vigil for the girl's 26-year-old neighbor who was gunned down in the same place the day before.

After analyzing surveillance video, NYPD said it's believed the bullet that hit the girl was fired in response to the backfire of a car that drove by the vigil.

White, 26, and Morrishow, 25, were each charged with one count of possession of ammunition after a felony conviction and face up to 15 years in prison.

The suspects have criminal histories involving weapons, NYPD said.